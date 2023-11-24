The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) play the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Butler vs. Penn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Butler Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Posh Alexander: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jahmyl Telfort: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Alexander: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Telfort: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brooks: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davis: 12 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Thomas: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank
82nd 81.2 Points Scored 77.4 151st
75th 64.6 Points Allowed 60.6 23rd
157th 34.2 Rebounds 32 244th
296th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 162nd
100th 8.4 3pt Made 7.6 163rd
144th 14 Assists 10.6 307th
97th 10.6 Turnovers 12 177th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.