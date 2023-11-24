The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) play the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Butler vs. Penn State Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

Posh Alexander: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jahmyl Telfort: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Pierre Brooks: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Butler vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 82nd 81.2 Points Scored 77.4 151st 75th 64.6 Points Allowed 60.6 23rd 157th 34.2 Rebounds 32 244th 296th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 162nd 100th 8.4 3pt Made 7.6 163rd 144th 14 Assists 10.6 307th 97th 10.6 Turnovers 12 177th

