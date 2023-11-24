Butler vs. Penn State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) play the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Butler vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Butler Players to Watch
- Posh Alexander: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jahmyl Telfort: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
Butler vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|82nd
|81.2
|Points Scored
|77.4
|151st
|75th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|60.6
|23rd
|157th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|32
|244th
|296th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|162nd
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|163rd
|144th
|14
|Assists
|10.6
|307th
|97th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12
|177th
