The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Pacific Tigers (3-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center.

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Butler vs. Pacific 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs scored an average of 61.1 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer points than the 68.8 the Tigers gave up.
  • When Butler allowed fewer than 69.1 points last season, it went 11-8.
  • Last year, the Tigers put up 69.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • Pacific had a 13-11 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.
  • The Tigers made 38.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • The Bulldogs shot 35.3% from the field, 14.3% lower than the 49.6% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Detroit Mercy W 68-61 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/18/2023 Austin Peay W 53-47 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Roosevelt W 104-50 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 St. Thomas - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 Bradley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

