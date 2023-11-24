The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) go up against the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Butler vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

In games Butler shoots higher than 39.6% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 157th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions rank 244th.

The Bulldogs average 20.6 more points per game (81.2) than the Nittany Lions allow (60.6).

Butler has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Butler put up 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in away games (61.1).

In home games, the Bulldogs ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than away from home (69.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Butler performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule