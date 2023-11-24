How to Watch Butler vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) go up against the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Butler vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- In games Butler shoots higher than 39.6% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 157th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions rank 244th.
- The Bulldogs average 20.6 more points per game (81.2) than the Nittany Lions allow (60.6).
- Butler has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Butler put up 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in away games (61.1).
- In home games, the Bulldogs ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than away from home (69.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, Butler performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 81-47
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.