Bruce Brown's Indiana Pacers hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brown, in his last showing, had 14 points and two steals in a 132-131 loss to the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 18.4 PR -- 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.4



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Pistons

Brown is responsible for attempting 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 115.9 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 41.6 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have allowed 24.7 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 10.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 26 5 5 4 0 2 3 11/22/2022 25 11 4 5 1 0 1

