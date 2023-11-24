Will Boris Katchouk Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
Will Boris Katchouk score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Katchouk stats and insights
- Katchouk is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Katchouk has no points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Katchouk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
