The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Nylander, Connor Bedard and others in this game.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Bedard is an offensive leader for Chicago with 16 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and six assists in 17 games (playing 19:41 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and seven assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is Nylander, who has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 19:43 per game.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 3 at Red Wings Nov. 17 1 2 3 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Nov. 10 2 1 3 7 vs. Senators Nov. 8 1 1 2 5

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Auston Matthews has 14 goals and seven assists to total 21 points (1.2 per game).

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Nov. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Nov. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Senators Nov. 8 0 1 1 2

