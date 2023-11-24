The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2, on a four-game winning streak) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12, losers of five straight). The game on Friday, November 24 starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won five of the 17 games, or 29.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has gone 2-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played seven games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 60 (13th) Goals 43 (30th) 58 (18th) Goals Allowed 63 (22nd) 15 (8th) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 14 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-7-0 in its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Chicago has hit the over six times.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.6 goals.

The Blackhawks' 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 63 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -20.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.