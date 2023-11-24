How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will play at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, November 24, with the Maple Leafs having taken four straight, and the Blackhawks on a five-game losing run.
Tune in to ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI to see the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Blackhawks
|4-1 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 63 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 22nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 43 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|17
|10
|6
|16
|9
|11
|39.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|11
|4
|7
|11
|1
|7
|55.6%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Nick Foligno
|17
|2
|7
|9
|6
|19
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|17
|3
|5
|8
|6
|9
|43%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 18th in goals against, conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs rank 13th in the NHL with 60 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|17
|12
|15
|27
|8
|13
|12.5%
|Auston Matthews
|17
|14
|7
|21
|8
|19
|49.8%
|Mitchell Marner
|17
|5
|15
|20
|14
|13
|0%
|John Tavares
|17
|7
|12
|19
|9
|11
|61.6%
|Morgan Rielly
|17
|3
|12
|15
|16
|8
|-
