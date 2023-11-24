The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.

Ball State vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -9.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

None of Ball State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5.

Ball State has had an average of 136.4 points in its games this season, 18.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cardinals are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Cardinals have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -500 moneyline set for this game.

Ball State has a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ball State vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 0 0% 78.2 168.2 58.2 143.4 144.2 UAPB 3 75% 90 168.2 85.2 143.4 154.8

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Cardinals average seven fewer points per game (78.2) than the Golden Lions allow (85.2).

Ball State vs. UAPB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 2-1-0 0-0 0-3-0 UAPB 1-3-0 1-1 4-0-0

Ball State vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State UAPB 12-2 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 2-16 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

