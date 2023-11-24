Ball State vs. UAPB November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. This clash will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ball State vs. UAPB Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAPB Top Players (2022-23)
- Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ball State vs. UAPB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|14.9
|349th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.