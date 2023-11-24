How to Watch the Ball State vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-0) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Fighting Irish have won four games in a row.
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish average 31.8 more points per game (95.4) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- Notre Dame is 4-1 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Ball State's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 95.4 points.
- The Cardinals average 82 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Ball State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
- Notre Dame has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82 points.
- This season the Cardinals are shooting 50.2% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.
- The Fighting Irish make 50.3% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Nyla Hampton: 10 PTS, 3.8 STL, 50 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 14.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35)
- Annie Rauch: 12 PTS, 64.9 FG%
- Marie Kiefer: 7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 85-56
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 75-64
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 67-63
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
