The Ball State Cardinals (5-0) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Fighting Irish have won four games in a row.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish average 31.8 more points per game (95.4) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (63.6).

Notre Dame is 4-1 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Ball State's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 95.4 points.

The Cardinals average 82 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Irish give up.

Ball State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.

Notre Dame has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 50.2% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

The Fighting Irish make 50.3% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

12.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Nyla Hampton: 10 PTS, 3.8 STL, 50 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

10 PTS, 3.8 STL, 50 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Madelyn Bischoff: 14.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35)

14.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35) Annie Rauch: 12 PTS, 64.9 FG%

12 PTS, 64.9 FG% Marie Kiefer: 7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

