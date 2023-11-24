The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) will host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Ball State vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • Ball State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Lions sit at 289th.
  • The 78.2 points per game the Cardinals score are 7.0 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (85.2).
  • Ball State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 85.2 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ball State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.8.
  • Ball State made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2, 38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Oakland City W 92-51 John E. Worthen Arena
11/18/2023 @ Evansville L 74-50 Ford Center
11/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 75-58 John E. Worthen Arena
11/24/2023 UAPB - John E. Worthen Arena
11/28/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 Bellarmine - John E. Worthen Arena

