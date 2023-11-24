The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) will host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Ball State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Ball State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Lions sit at 289th.

The 78.2 points per game the Cardinals score are 7.0 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (85.2).

Ball State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 85.2 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ball State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.8.

Ball State made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2, 38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule