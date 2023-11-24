How to Watch Ball State vs. UAPB on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) will host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ball State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Ball State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Lions sit at 289th.
- The 78.2 points per game the Cardinals score are 7.0 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (85.2).
- Ball State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 85.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ball State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.8.
- Ball State made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2, 38.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oakland City
|W 92-51
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 74-50
|Ford Center
|11/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 75-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UAPB
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.