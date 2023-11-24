Friday's NHL action includes the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visiting the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Avalanche (-130) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Wild Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 18 games this season.

In the 17 times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 11-6 in those games.

The Wild have been an underdog seven times, and has no upset wins.

Colorado is 10-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer four times this season, and lost each of those games.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 8-1-1 6.4 4.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.2 3.5 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.6 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.6 3.6 6 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 8-1-1 6.4 4.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.2 3.5 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.6 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.6 3.6 6 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.