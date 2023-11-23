The Detroit Lions (8-2) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Lions Insights

This year, the Lions put up seven more points per game (27.2) than the Packers give up (20.2).

The Lions rack up 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers allow per outing (327.9).

This season, Detroit averages 136.6 rushing yards per game, just 1.9 more yards than Green Bay allows per contest (134.7).

The Lions have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Lions Home Performance

In home games, the Lions put up 30 points per game and concede 21.4. That's more than they score overall (27.2), but less than they give up (22.9).

The Lions accumulate 395.4 yards per game at home (4.2 less than their overall average), and concede 281.8 at home (31.2 less than overall).

At home, Detroit accumulates 252.8 passing yards per game and concedes 184.2. That's less than it gains (263) and allows (223.5) overall.

The Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (six more than their overall average), and give up 97.6 at home (8.1 more than overall).

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in home games (46.7%) is higher than their overall average (42.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.1%) is lower than overall (35.3%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/30/2023 Las Vegas W 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles W 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago W 31-26 FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/17/2023 Denver - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.