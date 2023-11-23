Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 193.2 per game.

Reynolds has put up 423 yards (on 25 catches) with three TDs this season. He's been targeted 37 times, producing 47.0 yards per game.

Reynolds vs. the Packers

Reynolds vs the Packers (since 2021): 3 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 193.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is third in the NFL by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, Reynolds has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Reynolds has 10.2% of his team's target share (37 targets on 361 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 11.4 yards per target (fifth in NFL).

In two of nine games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 9.4% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

