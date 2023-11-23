Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Packers on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
In the Week 12 contest between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, will Jared Goff score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Goff has piled up 14 rushing yards (1.4 per game) on 23 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Goff has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|23
|35
|236
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
