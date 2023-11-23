Should you bet on Jameson Williams finding his way into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 10 receptions (on 20 targets) for 133 yards and two TDs, averaging 22.2 yards per game.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1

