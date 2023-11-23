The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. Will Jahmyr Gibbs find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has racked up 512 yards (64 per game) on 98 attempts with five touchdowns.

Gibbs has also caught 37 passes for 259 yards (32.4 per game) .

Gibbs has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0

