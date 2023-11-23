How to Watch the Indiana vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will host the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Indiana vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up.
- When Tennessee allowed fewer than 80.9 points last season, it went 21-7.
- Last year, the Hoosiers scored 80.9 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- When Indiana put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.
- The Hoosiers shot 49.6% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 96-64
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Murray State
|W 112-79
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 77-44
|Assembly Hall
|11/23/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 92-91
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|W 84-74
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|W 100-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
