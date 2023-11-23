Indiana vs. Tennessee November 23 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.