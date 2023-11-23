Thursday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 84-76 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Indiana squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 23.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Hoosiers earned a 77-44 win against Lipscomb.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee 76

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers had a +603 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 18.8 points per game. They put up 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and allowed 62.1 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball.

Indiana's offense was less productive in Big Ten tilts last year, averaging 78.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.9 PPG.

Offensively the Hoosiers performed better at home last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game on the road.

Indiana gave up 56.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (65.8).

