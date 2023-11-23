Thursday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) matching up with the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 85-75 win for Indiana, who are favored by our model.

The Hoosiers came out on top in their most recent game 77-44 against Lipscomb on Sunday.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 77-44 win against Lipscomb in their last outing on Sunday. In their last game on Sunday, the Volunteers secured a 100-73 win over Troy. Sara Scalia recorded 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Karoline Striplin totaled 19 points, 14 rebounds and zero assists for the Volunteers.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game last season (posting 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and giving up 62.1 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and had a +603 scoring differential.

Indiana's offense was worse in Big Ten matchups last season, putting up 78.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.9 PPG.

The Hoosiers averaged 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 78.5 points per contest.

At home, Indiana ceded 9.2 fewer points per game (56.6) than in road games (65.8).

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers had a +412 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They put up 77.1 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and gave up 65.9 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.

In conference play, Tennessee scored fewer points (76.5 per game) than it did overall (77.1) in 2022-23.

The Volunteers averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.

At home, Tennessee gave up 61.7 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 71.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.