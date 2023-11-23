Thursday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) going head to head against the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 85-75 win for Indiana, who are favored by our model.

Last time out, the Hoosiers won on Sunday 77-44 against Lipscomb.

The Hoosiers head into this contest after a 77-44 win over Lipscomb on Sunday. The Volunteers enter this matchup following a 100-73 victory against Troy on Sunday. Sara Scalia recorded 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Karoline Striplin scored a team-leading 19 points for the Volunteers in the win.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers had a +603 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 18.8 points per game. They put up 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and gave up 62.1 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball.

On offense, Indiana posted 78.5 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (80.9 points per game) was 2.4 PPG higher.

The Hoosiers averaged 81.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.

Indiana allowed 56.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.8 away from home.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while allowing 65.9 per contest to rank 222nd in college basketball) and had a +412 scoring differential overall.

In SEC games, Tennessee averaged 0.6 fewer points (76.5) than overall (77.1) in 2022-23.

The Volunteers scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (76.4) last season.

Tennessee conceded fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than away (71.4) last season.

