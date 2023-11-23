Thursday's game features the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 23) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 85-75 victory for Indiana.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 77-44 victory against Lipscomb in their most recent outing on Sunday.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hoosiers claimed a 77-44 win against Lipscomb. The Volunteers head into this matchup on the heels of a 100-73 victory against Troy on Sunday. Sara Scalia's team-leading 24 points paced the Hoosiers in the victory. Karoline Striplin's team-high 19 points paced the Volunteers in the win.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game last season (posting 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and giving up 62.1 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and had a +603 scoring differential.

In conference matchups, Indiana put up fewer points per game (78.5) than its season average (80.9).

The Hoosiers put up 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 78.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.

Defensively Indiana played better in home games last year, surrendering 56.6 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 65.9 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball) and had a +412 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee averaged 0.6 fewer points in SEC play (76.5) than overall (77.1).

At home, the Volunteers put up 79.4 points per game last season, three more than they averaged away (76.4).

In 2022-23, Tennessee allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than on the road (71.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.