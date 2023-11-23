Our computer model projects a win for the Dallas Cowboys when they meet the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 23 at 4:30 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.2 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game). The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.7 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 17th with 21.5 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-12.5) Toss Up (48.5) Cowboys 34, Commanders 14

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 87.5%.

Dallas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

A total of six out of 10 Dallas games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Cowboys games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 16.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Washington games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this year.

Commanders games average 41.1 total points, 7.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 30.2 17.5 40 12.5 23.7 20.8 Washington 21.5 27.7 18.6 32.4 23.8 23.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.