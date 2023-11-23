Butler vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) will welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Butler matchup.
Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-6.5)
|139.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-6.5)
|140.5
|-280
|+225
Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Butler won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Bulldogs were 3-7 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Florida Atlantic covered 23 times in 34 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, 19 Owls games hit the over.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
