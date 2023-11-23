The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) will host the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Last season, Butler had a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 91st.

The Bulldogs averaged the same number of points per game last year that the Owls allowed their opponents to score (65.3).

Butler put together a 13-1 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.

The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Butler made fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule