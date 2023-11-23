How to Watch Butler vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) will host the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- Last season, Butler had a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 91st.
- The Bulldogs averaged the same number of points per game last year that the Owls allowed their opponents to score (65.3).
- Butler put together a 13-1 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.
- The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Butler made fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 81-47
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.