The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) will host the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • Last season, Butler had a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 91st.
  • The Bulldogs averaged the same number of points per game last year that the Owls allowed their opponents to score (65.3).
  • Butler put together a 13-1 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Butler made fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 East Tennessee State W 81-47 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 @ Michigan State L 74-54 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse

