The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) will play NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field. The 49ers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the 49ers facing off against the Seahawks, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

49ers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have been winning seven times, have been losing two times, and have been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Seahawks have led four times, have been losing two times, and have been tied four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have won the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

The Seahawks have lost the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent six times in 10 games this season.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won that quarter in eight games and have lost that quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in six games.

49ers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The 49ers have been leading after the first half in seven games, have trailed after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have had the lead five times (3-2 in those games), have been losing four times (2-2), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the 49ers have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (7-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 13 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second half.

Through 10 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), been outscored five times (2-3), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

