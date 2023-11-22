The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Jones are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Seth Jones vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 25:49 on the ice per game.

Jones has yet to score a goal through 16 games this year.

Jones has a point in seven games this season through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Jones has an assist in seven of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jones goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jones has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jones Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 2 7 Points 0 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

