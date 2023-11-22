On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Reese Johnson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-3 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 5-3 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

