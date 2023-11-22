The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) will play the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

Oso Ighodaro: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Tyler Kolek: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chase Ross: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK David Joplin: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Players to Watch

Ighodaro: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Kolek: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jones: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Ross: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Joplin: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Marquette Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 96th 80.4 Points Scored 82.4 66th 98th 65.4 Points Allowed 60.6 33rd 222nd 32.6 Rebounds 39.2 42nd 276th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 196th 73rd 8.8 3pt Made 7.8 139th 108th 14.8 Assists 17.2 45th 31st 8.8 Turnovers 12.2 186th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.