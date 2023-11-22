Wednesday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Purdue coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, Purdue projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Marquette. The total has been set at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue -3.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -155, Marquette +130

Purdue vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)



Purdue (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Purdue has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Marquette is 1-2-0. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in three games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over one time. The teams combine to score 162.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers average 82.4 points per game (68th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +109 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Purdue is 42nd in the nation at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 28 its opponents average.

Purdue connects on 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.8 (141st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Boilermakers rank 74th in college basketball with 101.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th in college basketball defensively with 74.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (238th in college basketball).

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 15 points per game, with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allow 65.4 per contest (97th in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game Marquette accumulates rank 219th in the country. Their opponents pull down 33.4.

Marquette makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (157th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make, at a 31.5% rate.

Marquette has committed 6.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (29th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (58th in college basketball).

