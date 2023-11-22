A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Marquette matchup.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Boilermakers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Marquette has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total once this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Bookmakers rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.

The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.