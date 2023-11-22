The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Purdue is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 219th.

The Boilermakers average 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

Purdue is 5-0 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.

When playing at home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than on the road (64.3).

At home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule