How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Purdue is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 219th.
- The Boilermakers average 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
- Purdue is 5-0 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than on the road (64.3).
- At home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
