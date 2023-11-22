The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Purdue is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 219th.
  • The Boilermakers average 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
  • Purdue is 5-0 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than on the road (64.3).
  • At home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.