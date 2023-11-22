How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, who have won five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games Purdue shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 221st.
- The Boilermakers put up 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.4).
- When Purdue scores more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).
- When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).
- Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.