Two hot squads square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, who have won five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
  • In games Purdue shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 221st.
  • The Boilermakers put up 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.4).
  • When Purdue scores more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).
  • When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).
  • Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.