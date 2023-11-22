Two streaking squads square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, who have won five in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • In games Purdue shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 221st.
  • The Boilermakers record 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
  • Purdue has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
  • Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

