Two streaking squads square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, who have won five in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

In games Purdue shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 221st.

The Boilermakers record 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

Purdue has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

