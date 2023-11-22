The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 222nd.
  • The Boilermakers put up 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
  • Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did in road games (67.3).
  • Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last season, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.
  • In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

