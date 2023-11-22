How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won five games in a row.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 42nd.
- The 82.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
- When Purdue scores more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue posted 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last season, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue performed better at home last year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
