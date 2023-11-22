How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) carry a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.
- The Boilermakers score 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
- When Purdue puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
- Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.