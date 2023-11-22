The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) carry a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.

The Boilermakers score 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

When Purdue puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.

Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule