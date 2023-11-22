Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (2-0) will meet the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)
- Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|7th
|10.3
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
