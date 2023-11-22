Wednesday's contest between the San Francisco Dons (3-2) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) at War Memorial Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with San Francisco securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-1.2)

San Francisco (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Both San Francisco and Purdue Fort Wayne are 3-0-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. None of the Dons' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Mastodons' games have gone over.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons are outscoring opponents by 29.6 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) and allow 64.0 per outing (74th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It records 32.6 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.0.

Purdue Fort Wayne connects on 10.4 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball) at a 39.4% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make, at a 26.6% rate.

Purdue Fort Wayne has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 11.8 per game, committing 9.0 (37th in college basketball) while forcing 20.8 (second in college basketball).

