Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the San Francisco Dons (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Francisco vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1800
|+880
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this season.
- San Francisco has compiled a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, none of the Dons games have gone over the point total.
