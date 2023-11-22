Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Philipp Kurashev score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Kurashev stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kurashev averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 36.4%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
