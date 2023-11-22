Pacers vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (8-5) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (6-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.
Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|237.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 11 of 13 games this season.
- The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 254.0, 16.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pacers are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Indiana has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
- This season, Indiana has won four of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 62.3% chance to win.
Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info
Pacers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|11
|84.6%
|128.1
|238.7
|125.9
|237.8
|236.9
|Raptors
|5
|35.7%
|110.6
|238.7
|111.9
|237.8
|220.6
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- When playing at home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-2-0).
- The Pacers record 16.2 more points per game (128.1) than the Raptors allow (111.9).
- When Indiana totals more than 111.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|8-5
|4-3
|12-1
|Raptors
|7-7
|3-3
|7-7
Pacers vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Pacers
|Raptors
|128.1
|110.6
|1
|21
|8-3
|3-0
|8-3
|3-0
|125.9
|111.9
|30
|12
|0-0
|7-7
|0-0
|6-8
