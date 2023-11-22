The Indiana Pacers (8-5) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (6-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 237.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 11 of 13 games this season.

The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 254.0, 16.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Pacers are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

This season, Indiana has won four of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Pacers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 11 84.6% 128.1 238.7 125.9 237.8 236.9 Raptors 5 35.7% 110.6 238.7 111.9 237.8 220.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

When playing at home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-2-0).

The Pacers record 16.2 more points per game (128.1) than the Raptors allow (111.9).

When Indiana totals more than 111.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Pacers and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 8-5 4-3 12-1 Raptors 7-7 3-3 7-7

Pacers vs. Raptors Point Insights

Pacers Raptors 128.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 125.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-7 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-8

