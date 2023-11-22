Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|14.1
|338th
