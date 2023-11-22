The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.7 221st 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 29.7 294th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 281st 11.8 Assists 13.5 143rd 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 14.1 338th

