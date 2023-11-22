The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) battle the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-11.5) 133.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-11.5) 134.5 -900 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends (2022-23)

Notre Dame put together an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Fighting Irish games hit the over.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 15-11-0 ATS last season.

Hawks games went over the point total 11 out of 26 times last season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame is 79th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (243rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.