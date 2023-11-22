The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hawks' opponents knocked down.
  • Notre Dame went 9-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 294th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 69.6 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 66.3 the Hawks allowed.
  • When Notre Dame totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 9-7.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (66.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish ceded 71.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.5.
  • In home games, Notre Dame averaged 0.6 more threes per game (9.2) than on the road (8.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Western Carolina L 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/16/2023 Auburn L 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.