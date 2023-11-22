How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hawks' opponents knocked down.
- Notre Dame went 9-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 294th.
- Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 69.6 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 66.3 the Hawks allowed.
- When Notre Dame totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 9-7.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (66.3).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish ceded 71.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.5.
- In home games, Notre Dame averaged 0.6 more threes per game (9.2) than on the road (8.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|L 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-64
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.