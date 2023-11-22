Can we anticipate Lukas Reichel lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Reichel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Reichel's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:10 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

