Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Kevin Korchinski to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Korchinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 3-0
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
