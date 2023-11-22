The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jason Dickinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Dickinson has zero points on the power play.
  • Dickinson averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:30 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:11 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:08 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:58 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:48 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

